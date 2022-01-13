Ex-Arsenal captain Koscielny fumes at Bordeaux’s decision to sell him this month, calling it a’slap in the face.’

After being left out of the first team in Bordeaux, LAURENT KOSCIELNY has expressed his dissatisfaction.

Due to injury issues, the 36-year-old former Arsenal captain has only made 11 appearances this season and has been left out of the squad again.

According to L’Equipe, Koscielny is enraged by the rejection, saying, “I have taken it badly.”

“It felt like a slap in the face.”

The news comes just days after the Frenchman’s captaincy was reportedly revoked.

And now things have gotten even worse for the defender, as the French club has announced that he will be sold this month.

“We are not attacking the player or the person,” Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez said in a recent interview, “but it has been decided that Laurent will not finish the season with us and will leave the club in January.”

“I believe he is still capable of playing football, and if we can assist him in doing so, he will retire as a player.”

“He has the right to change into something else (as a coach – at the club) at any time.”

“There are a lot of options, and they’re all on the table.”

One of the main reasons for his sale, along with poor form, is that Koscielny’s wages are reportedly the highest on the French side’s books.

Bordeaux has had a difficult season and is currently fighting for relegation.

With 44 goals conceded, they have the worst defensive record in the league.

When Koscielny walked out on Arsenal in 2019 during their pre-season tour of America, he sparked outrage.

After nine years with Arsenal, he forced through a £4.6 million move to Bordeaux.

Then he enraged Arsenal fans by posting a video of him ripping off the Arsenal shirt and tossing it away to reveal the Bordeaux kit.