Ex-Barcelona president reveals how close the club came to signing Jude Bellingham and expresses regret for missing out on the deal.

﻿Ex-Barcelona president reveals how close the club came to signing Jude Bellingham and expresses regret over the deal’s failure.

Josep Moratalla, a former Barcelona technical secretary, has admitted that the club was close to signing Jude Bellingham before he joined Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham joined the German club for £21 million in 2020 after leaving Birmingham City.

After seeing his value skyrocket in the last 18 months, the 18-year-old is now linked with a £90 million move to Liverpool.

Moratalla also expressed regret for not signing the teen before Dortmund.

“We had Bellingham here before he signed for Dortmund,” he told Spanish radio station Esport3, “and when I see now that Liverpool wants to pay 100 million euros [£85 million], I laugh.”

“I’ve never understood why we didn’t do more of these operations.”

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Bellingham, with Bayern Munich being the most recent team to join the race.

It means a bidding war for the midfielder could erupt at the end of the season.

Barcelona could have profited from the bidding war if they had signed Bellingham before Dortmund.

The club is now heavily in debt, and new manager Xavi is only allowed to sign free transfers and loan deals.

Because of the club’s financial difficulties, Lionel Messi was forced to leave against his will in the summer.

Moratalla went on to say that the club’s problems are the result of poor recruitment, not the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beyond COVID, the club’s economic problem has been management in recent years, players who do not have the level of Barca have been signed at millionaire prices, and now you can’t compete with other clubs,” Moratalla continued.

Coutinho’s £145 million move from Liverpool, for example, has been a disaster.

After moving to Camp Nou, Antoine Griezmann also failed to hit top gear, and the club lost £73 million on Griezmann in just two years.

The Frenchman joined for a whopping £107 million and is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, who have a £34 million buyout clause.

There’s also Ousmane Dembele to consider.

The winger has flashed flashes of brilliance, but he is out of contract at the end of the season and a target for Manchester United.

In 2017, he was reported to have cost £120 million to Barcelona, indicating that the club has spent over £370 million on just those three players in the last four years.

