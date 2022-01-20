Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is FLOORED and his glasses fly off after colliding with a Udinese ace in a Lazio match.

Sarri is FLOORED and his glasses fly off after colliding with a Udinese ace in a Lazio match.

After being flattened by an Udinese player on Tuesday night, MAURIZIO SARRI will be waking up with a sore head.

After being sent flying by on loan Watford player Ignacio Pussetto, former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri may decide to start standing a little further back in his technical area.

Sarri was right on the edge of his box as Lazio beat Udinese 1-0 in extra time in the Coppa Italia.

As Manuel Lazzari and Pussetto fought for the ball in front of him, the 63-year-old stood by and watched.

Lazzari of Lazio won the battle, but inadvertently sent Pussetto hurtling towards Sarri, who was unable to react in time to avoid being hit.

The former Blues boss was helpless as he slammed his shoulder into Pussetto’s chin with such force that the Italian’s glasses flew off his face.

He, too, tumbled to the ground and landed hard in what appeared to be a very painful collision.

Fortunately for Sarri, no permanent damage was done, and he didn’t hold a grudge, as he embraced an apologetic Pussetto at full time.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

Regardless, Sarri’s side advanced to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals thanks to a Ciro Immobile goal in the 106th minute.

In his post-match press conference, he even joked about the incident, saying, “It was a good test of my current condition! I’d like to point out that I was the one who got back up first!”

Sarri has been the manager of Lazio since June, after a year at Juventus.

Before that, he spent the 2018-19 season at Chelsea, where he helped the Blues win the Europa League.

After Antonio Conte’s two successful years at Stamford Bridge, he took over.

But he left after being offered the Juventus job, citing a desire to be closer to his elderly Italian parents as a reason for doing so.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.