Ex-Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith writes to Cabinet calling for Jimmy Greaves to be honoured

Calls for England football legend Jimmy Greaves to be given a gong intensified on Tuesday night as leading politicians joined the sporting stars backing Sportsmail’s campaign.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has written to the Cabinet Office demanding Greavsie be recognised for all his achievements in a remarkable career.

MP Sir Iain, a Spurs fan, said it was wrong that Greaves, who will be 80 next week, has not received as much as an MBE despite scoring more goals in the top flight than any other English footballer.

As hundreds of readers contacted the Daily Mail to give their backing, other big-hitters to support Sportsmail’s ‘Give Greavsie a Gong’ campaign were former England manager Roy Hodgson and Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer.

Lord Sugar, the former Tottenham chairman, also said Greaves deserved an honour for his skill as a footballer and for his work with recovering alcoholics.

On Tuesday night Sir Iain wrote to the Cabinet Office — which can pass on nominations for honours to the relevant committees — highlighting Greaves’ goalscoring record, his charity work and his work in entertainment.

He said: ‘It is long past time that Jimmy Greaves should have been recognised for the part he played in the development of football in this country.

‘He’s also someone who has battled his own demons and has given back to his community enormously. Jimmy Greaves is one of the reasons why people like me became so attracted to football. He broke new ground in the style of play of English forwards.

‘He was the first proper English footballer who became an international icon and led the way for English players now who have gone on to play for foreign teams. It’s time he got recognition.’

As Sportsmail launches a petition which will be presented to the Government, Lord Sugar, star of BBC show The Apprentice, added his support, saying: ‘Jimmy was one of the greatest goal-scorers ever. One of Spurs’ best. He was a natural.

‘Loved by managers, players and fans and to this day a great ambassador for the club. He deserves a gong for services to football.

‘He should be recognised for that as well as all the terrific work he has done working with recovering alcoholics.’

Hodgson was also delighted to back our campaign. He said: ‘I’m more than happy to lend my voice to a campaign to get Jimmy and his achievements recognised. If he hadn’t been injured there’s no doubt he would have been a World Cup winner and his status would already have been assured.

‘He was hugely important to that great Spurs side of the 1960s and his achievements should be celebrated. If this campaign succeeds you deserve credit yourselves.’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer said: ‘His record is staggering and everyone will tell you how phenomenal he was.’

Former Tottenham star and Wales manager Mike England said: ‘It’s wonderful to see what the Daily Mail are trying to do for Jimmy because of the love and affection this remarkable footballer was held in by his team-mates, both as a man and a player.

‘He is a lovely fellow and has a great sense of humour. He was already established in the team as the best scorer of his time when I arrived at Spurs in 1966 to spend five seasons playing with him. He was the Messi of his day. The records show how prolific he was. His gifts as a goalscorer were instinctive. You can’t teach what he had.

‘My favourite picture from my footballing career was of the two of us in 1967 after winning the FA Cup, which in those days had a sponsorship tie-up with the Milk Marketing Board. I saw the photo and said, “Jimmy, we’ve just won the FA Cup and you’re not even smiling!”.

‘He said, “I know, they’ve just made me drink milk!”. Of course, he preferred something stronger at the time!

‘There were some of us who loved the fitness side of training. We enjoyed running. I was one. Jimmy wasn’t like that. He’d shout at us to slow down our laps.

‘I remember manager Bill Nicholson telling him he should track back more. Jimmy said, “But who scores the goals? I wouldn’t have the energy to do that if I was chasing lost balls”. Because it was Jimmy, Bill Nick conceded it was a fair point.’

Julian Knight, the Conservative MP for Solihull and newly elected chair of the digital, culture, media and sport committee, said: ‘Jimmy is a legend on and off the pitch. He’s battled demons as well as defenders. At a time when we seem to have a multitude of sporting dames and knights, it seems a huge oversight that Jimmy doesn’t have a Sir to his name.’

Clive Betts, chairman of the all-party group on football, also demanded Greaves be given an award. The MP said: ‘Jimmy brought a special kind of excitement to football.’

Greaves is England’s greatest goalscorer in the top flight, scoring 357 times. He is Tottenham’s greatest goalscorer (266) as well as the fourth-highest England goalscorer of all time (44).

This includes a record six England hat-tricks in an incredible 34 career hat-tricks. His average of 0.69 goals per game is the best since the Second World War.

He also made a pioneering move to AC Milan in 1961 — paving the way for English footballers to make their mark in foreign teams.

Greaves has also been praised for his charity work, much of it informed by his own battles with alcohol.

He has rebuilt his life and not touched a drop since 1978. He has spent the last four decades helping addicts, mainly alcoholics, and he gave away most of his England caps to charitable causes to raise money.

After retiring from football, he became a TV personality and took part in popular one-man theatre shows which were still selling out when he was hit by a stroke in 2015.

Add your signature to give England hero Jimmy Greaves the gong he deserves.

Go to: www.change.org/givegreavsieagong