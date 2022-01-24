Ex-Cowboys star Dak Prescott’s brother has a blunt message for him.

Dak Prescott’s brother has a blunt message for the former Cowboys quarterback.

Dez Bryant, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has worked with both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott during his time with the NFC East team.

Bryant suggested to Prescott over the weekend that he contact Romo this offseason.

“Let’s get one thing straight…Amari Cooper is not the problem in Dallas… If you really want to save a buck…Dak needs to call up Romo and talk about how to read defenses so he can understand the D weaknesses and how to use his weapons in certain situations,” he tweeted.

“If you know football, you know I’m not bashing… Dallas has far too much talent to not be playing yesterday or today……”

Dak Prescott’s Brother Has Blunt Message For Ex-Cowboys Star

Dak Prescott’s Brother Has Blunt Message For Ex-Cowboys Star

If you know football you know I’m not bashing.. it’s too much talent in Dallas for them not to be playing yesterday or today…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 23, 2022