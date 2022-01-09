Ex-footballer’s mother believes that Premier League hopefuls should be taught about damaging academy statistics from the start.

Ninety-seven percent of former elite academy players between the ages of 21 and 26 have yet to play in the Premier League.

The mother of a former academy footballer who suffered from severe depression after being released and considered suicide has called on Premier League and English Football League clubs to be more open about the slim chances of becoming a professional player.

I revealed the statistically stark reality for Premier League hopefuls, even those who play at football’s elite group of academies, after obtaining official figures.

Ninety-seven percent of former elite academy players now aged 21 to 26 did not make a single appearance in the Premier League, 70% did not even earn a professional contract, and only one in ten went on to make 20 or more appearances in England’s top four tiers.

At the age of 16, less than half of the students were offered scholarship contracts.

Players born between September 1, 1995, and August 31, 2000 were included in the statistics, which included 4,109 players registered with Category One academies.

Ashley Thompson, Lynda Dennis’s son, was offered a Fulham scholarship but was fired two years later, and his life began to spiral downward.

Thompson, who is now in his early 30s, claims he received no support from the club after being released, and Lynda recalls taking days off work for fear of returning home to find her son had committed suicide.

“My heart goes out to kids who are being sold a dream that is so unlikely to happen,” Lynda said in response to the figures uncovered by i.

Why are we setting kids up to fail in this way when we have such a big problem with mental health in this day and age?

“We were never made aware of figures like that.”

It’s still not being published, and it’s not being told to kids entering the academy system.”

Lynda has no objection to academies being competitive, but she believes that the harsh reality should be instilled in parents and children from the start, emphasizing how unlikely it is for even players at the country’s top academies to pursue a career as a footballer.

Category One academies are the most prestigious.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Premier League hopefuls must learn of damning academy statistics from day one, says ex-footballer’s mother