Ex-girlfriend accuses MLB pitcher Sam Dyson of rape and sexual battery in lawsuit months after domestic abuse investigation.

In a lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend months after a domestic abuse investigation, MLB pitcher Sam Dyson is accused of rape and sexual battery.

Alexis Blackburn made the allegations in Florida court papers on Monday.

According to The Athletic, she first accused Dyson on Instagram in November 2019, prompting an investigation by MLB officials.

The pitcher, according to Blackburn, was violent and abusive to her and her cat.

According to SFGate, the MLB star allegedly pointed a loaded gun at his ex-girlfriend in 2017 and assaulted and raped her in 2019.

According to the papers, the pitcher had a “violent outburst” in January 2019 after she told him she was 25 weeks pregnant with their child.

“When Dyson learned she was pregnant, he spat in her face (sic) and slammed her head against the wall, causing damage to her teeth as well as her inner ear,” the lawsuit claims.

According to the legal documents, she made several allegations of sexual battery against Dyson.

In addition, the baseballer allegedly told his ex-girlfriend to stay at home while he went on road trips.

He allegedly forced her to sell her car as well.

In January of last year, police in Jupiter, Florida interrogated both Blackburn and Dyson.

According to The Athletic, she claimed Dyson had committed “multiple previous acts of physical violence,” while the pitcher admitted they had a “verbally violent and toxic relationship.”

“Alexis Blackburn hopes that this lawsuit will help all women who are in an abusive relationship,” said attorney Robert C Buschel, who represents Blackburn.

“She hopes it gives people the freedom to leave abusive relationships, and she wants all professional sports leagues to take notice and take concrete steps to end the acceptance of domestic and sexual violence in sports,” she says.

“‘Mr.

Dyson has refused to accept responsibility for his actions, forcing the case to be tried and proven in front of a jury,’ Buschel said.

“We have no doubt that the jury’s findings will mirror those of Major League Baseball, and that Mr.

Dyson will be held accountable for his violent behavior towards Ms.

“Bloodburn.”

“We have many differences with what is alleged in the lawsuit and the manner in which it was brought,” Dyson’s attorney Todd Foster told DailyMail.com.

We’ll talk to the court about it as soon as we can.”

After playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, and Minnesota Twins, the pitcher is now a free agent.

The MLB has imposed a suspension on Dyson.

