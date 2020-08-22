Ex-Liverpool player tips Klopp to strengthen in two key areas

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo thinks Jurgen Klopp will go into the transfer market to buy a striker and a midfielder this summer.

The Reds romped to the Premier League title this season, beating nearest rivals Manchester City to their crown by 18 points, falling one point short of the Citizens’ record 100-point haul in 2017/18.

Klopp will be looking for ways of maintaining their high standards next season and Matteo reckons there will be two positions he will be looking to strengthen.

MAILBOX: How Minamino, Brewster, Sarr fit in Klopp’s future Liverpool

“Yeah [they will need new signings],” Matteo told Sky Sports. “I think every club likes to freshen up but with Jurgen Klopp it’s got to be the right kind of player, the right characteristics.

“When you play for a club like Liverpool you have to have a certain way of playing, a certain way of living your life.

“There’s so much pressure playing for a club like Liverpool and I’ve seen people come to Liverpool and they haven’t managed to get to the heights that you expect them to get to.

“So you have to be a real character to play for Liverpool and luckily for Liverpool as well they’ve got a lot of leaders around them.

“I think they will strengthen. I’m not sure who that is but maybe another centre-forward and maybe another midfield player.

“They’ve got so many options, they don’t really need to strengthen too much because they’ve got so many players within the squad.”