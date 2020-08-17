Ex-Man Utd star Memphis Depay celebrates Lyon’s Champions League win with swipe at City, saying: Manchester is still RED

EX-MANCHESTER UNITED star Memphis Depay is clearly still a Red Devil at heart.

The Lyon star took a swipe at former rivals Man City following last night’s stunning Champions League upset.

Memphis on Instagram 😀

Once a Red always a Red 🔴 #mufc #ammadutd pic.twitter.com/zg7w7G9Kie

The Dutchman played his part as Rudi Garcia’s side shocked Europe by knocking Pep Guardiola’s side out at the quarter-final stage in Lisbon.

After the match, Depay took to Instagram, posting a Bleacher Report graphic to his story.

The cartoon image depicts Depay himself celebrating next to a lion, with Kevin De Bruyne and Guardiola looking shocked and dismayed.

And his caption will delight United fans, as he wrote: “Manchester is still RED”.

Depay made 53 appearances for United between 2015 and 2017, before being discarded by former manager Jose Mourinho.

He has since flourished, however, becoming captain of Lyon in Ligue 1.

And having shaken off a nasty cruciate ligament injury, Depay has more than played his part in Lyon’s stunning Champions League run.

His composed panenka penalty put paid to Juventus, while he played the opening 75 minutes last night.

Goals from Maxwel Cornet and a double from substitute Moussa Dembele sent the Ligue 1 side to the semi-finals, with the third coming just 58 seconds after Raheem Sterling’s stunning open-goal miss at the other end.

Boss Guardiola has taken much criticism, particularly for starting with the likes of David Silva, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all on the bench.

After the match, the beleaguered City boss said: “One day we will break this gap to the semis.

“In the first 20, 25 minutes we struggled to find spaces to attack.

“The second half was okay – we were there. I had a feeling we were better. You have to be perfect in this competition.”

As for United, Depay may well watch on as they take on Sevilla in Cologne – hoping that they can extend their never-ending season to Friday’s Europa League final.