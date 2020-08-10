Ex-Man Utd youngster Gomes joins Lille after Chelsea links

Former Man Utd youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille but will spend next season on loan with Portuguese club Boavista.

Gomes has signed a contract until 2025 with the Ligue 1 outfit after leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

The 19-year-old came through the academy at Old Trafford and became the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to feature for the first team in May 2017, aged just 16.

The attacking midfielder left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad when his contract expired earlier this summer, having been at Manchester United since the age of six.

Gomes’ appearances for Man Utd were limited, making just 10 since his debut three years ago.

A number of clubs – including Chelsea – had been linked with the England Under-20 international, but the midfielder has decided on a move abroad.