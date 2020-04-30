Ex-Manchester United kit-man explains how Alex Ferguson is dealing with life in lockdown

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Sir Alex Ferguson’s long-time friend has revealed that his wife Lady Cathy has had to ‘nail his feet down’ to keep him indoors amid the coronavirus crisis.

The former Manchester United boss is a renowned workaholic but after a scare in which he had to undergo emergency brain surgery in 2018, he has been forced to look after his health more seriously.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it is perhaps even more imperative that he stays indoors – but his former Old Trafford kit-man has revealed that Sir Alex’s wife Lady Cathy is having a hard time keeping him locked down.

‘I speak to him almost every day and he is on a total lockdown at the moment,’ Albert Morgan told MUTV Group Chat. ‘He has not been out of the house.

‘I think his Mrs has had to nail his feet down! He is in good form, he is doing his exercises every morning.

‘He has got his dumbbells out, he is on his rowing machine, his walking machine, so yeah he is doing well.’

Morgan remains great friends with Ferguson having been his kit man at Manchester United from 1993 until the pair retired together in 2013.

When quizzed on the ingredients for success in Ferguson’s dressing room at United, the ex-kit man revealed that it was a more hands-off approach that created the winning environment.

‘He let people get on with their job,’ he explained. ‘He learned how to delegate to all of his staff and so long as you do your job and to the best of your ability – it was hard work – but your enthusiasm got you through. He never bothered you.’

And as for his own success with Ferguson at the helm, Morgan added: ‘I used to keep him informed about everything!

‘I was on the fence between the staff and the players, I was the one bouncing on the fence. It was a nightmare – it kept me awake some nights!’