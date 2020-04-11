Ex number 1 Kafelnikow kidding Federers Volley Challenge

The big names wanted to be invited by the maestro: from Novak Djokovic to Mikaela Shiffrin and Hugh Jackman to Toni Kroos, they all took part in Roger Federer’s Volley Challenge (BLICK reports).

However, one would like to increase the level of difficulty somewhat: Jewgeni Kafelnikow (46), two-time Grandslam winner and briefly number 1 in the world. “Any idiot can do that,” says the Russian with a wink about the Federer task.

And then shows himself a serve exercise that is more demanding. Does it meet with a similar response to Federer’s appeal? In any case, Andy Murray received a basket. The Briton had asked Federer to film himself in volleyball training with his wife Mirka, who was also a professional on the women’s tour. “Mirka is shy of social media,” Federer writes on “Twitter”. “Even if she would do just fine.” So nothing will come of it – Murray had previously presented the “100 Volley Partner Challenge” with his wife Kim. (red)