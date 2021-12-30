Ex-Rangers forward Greg Stewart scores a sneaky Indian Super League stunner, earning him a Puskas Award nomination.

Greg Stewart, an ex-Rangers forward, scores a sneaky Indian Super League stunner and is a contender for the Puskas Award.

With a sublime free-kick in the 14th minute of the thrilling Boxing Day match, the 31-year-old gave current side Jamshedpur the lead against rivals Kerala Blasters.

When Stewart curled the ball towards the left side of the net from the set-piece, Blasters keeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill was in no man’s land.

Gill was left scrambling back in time to stop Stewart’s screamer, but he was powerless to stop the ball as it rattled the post and slid past the goal-line.

When studying the opposition’s keeper before the game, Stewart noticed Gill stood away from his post during set-pieces.

“I did my homework on their goalkeeper,” the ex-Birmingham City attacker said after the match when asked about his goal.

“I’ve noticed that he takes risks with free kicks, as he stands quite far away from his front post.”

“I was just looking for a corner, and it happened to be in the top corner for me.”

Stewart’s rocket, however, was not enough to give his team the win, and the Blasters equalized just 10 minutes later.

The scoreline, however, was unimportant to fans, who praised Stewart’s performance on Twitter, where the video was viewed over a million times.

One user was so taken aback by the former Dundee striker’s goal that he urged Fifa to nominate him for the Puskas Award, which was won by Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min in 2020.

One user even went so far as to say that the goal was better than any Cristiano Ronaldo has scored this season.

In 2009, the Manchester United striker won the inaugural Puskas Award

Despite the fact that the Portuguese striker failed to score in United's dreadful 1-1 draw with Newcastle this week,

He’s also rumored to be in a leadership battle with club captain Harry Maguire as the club goes through a difficult period under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.