Ex-Saints player extradited to US after being accused of smuggling two TONNES of cocaine worth £21m

Former Southampton and Portsmouth defender Jhon Viafara has been extradited to the US from his native Colombia to face drug-smuggling charges.

Prosecutors in Texas have accused Viafara of conspiring with members of the Gulf Cartel to organise cocaine shipments that left Colombia on speedboats.

Viafara is accused of importing two tonnes of cocaine into the States, which equates to a staggering £21million.

Prosecutors have been investigating the former Premier League player for three years.

Viafara, 41, was arrested last year on a US drug warrant and says he is innocent.

Images supplied by Colombian police show officers fingerprinting him at Bogota’s international airport and escorting him to a small jet headed for Texas.

The ex-midfielder, whose alias is ‘El Futbolista’, told reporters before boarding the plane to the States of his time behind bars.

He said: ‘I used to share a changing room with Messi, but now I’m having to share a room with somebody who has been at war in our country.’

The former Colombia international played for 10 clubs during his career and is known for his stints on the south coast of England where he featured under Alain Perrin at St Mary’s.

In 2004, he helped Colombian team Once Caldas win the Libertadores Cup, South America’s top club competition.

He also played for several Colombian club teams and the national team, as well as LaLiga side Real Sociedad, before retiring in 2015.

Colombia’s booming cocaine trade has sometimes lured football stars who in retirement struggle to maintain the lifestyle they grew accustomed to in their playing days.

Last February, former Colombia national team defender Diego Leon Osorio was convicted for distributing narcotics.