Ex-sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political outsider, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Former US Senator Tom Coburn was stubborn as a mule and conservative to the core. But the Oklahoma family doctor, who is known for scolding federal funds, did not allow political differences to dictate who he called friends – even if some of his followers were not doing well.

Coburn, who died early Saturday at the age of 72, joined the US Senate the same year as President Barack Obama, and the two became quick friends despite their conflicting ideologies. In Oklahoma, where Obama did not promote a single county in his 2008 presidential bid, voters took note of this.

But the Republican senator shook off complaints in 2009 when the state’s largest newspaper, The Oklahoman, posted a front cover photo of him hugging Obama after the Democratic President gave a speech before a joint congressional meeting.

“I’m not politically connected to him. I don’t know what people in Oklahoma would worry about at home,” said Coburn, who was re-elected the following year. “But you have to separate the difference between political philosophy and friendship. How can you influence someone better than loving them? “

Coburn’s death was confirmed by The Associated Press by cousin Bob Coburn. He gave no cause of death, but Tom Coburn had been treated for prostate cancer for years.

Coburn became known in Congress as a conservative political outsider. As obstetrician and family doctor in Muskogee, he gave birth to more than 4,000 babies, where he treated patients for free in the Senate.

Republican Senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford, called Coburn “an inspiration to many”.

“He was steadfast in his conservative values, but he had deep and meaningful friendships with people of all political and personal backgrounds,” said Lankford in a statement.

Coburn, who is known for expressing his opinion openly, has often criticized the growth of the federal deficit, saying it is excessive government spending that has been endorsed by politicians from both political parties.

“I have a flat forehead because I hit my head against the wall,” he told voters in July 2010.

Coburn, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 1994 during the so-called Republican Revolution, violently criticized the use of federal funds for special government projects and was one of the few members of Congress who refused to seek such funds for their home states.

He represented northeastern Oklahoma for three terms and promised in 2000 not to seek re-election. He returned to his doctor’s office in Muskogee before asking voters to send him back to Washington in 2004, this time to the Senate so he could fight big donors and make sure “our children and grandchildren have a future.”

Coburn was re-elected in 2010, but left his second term early in January 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He said he was convinced that “the best way to serve my own children and grandchildren is to shift my focus elsewhere”.

In the Senate, Coburn published a number of regulatory reports that described exactly what he called wasteful government spending. A 2011 37-page report entitled “Subsidies for the Rich and Famous” listed nearly $ 30 billion annually in government subsidies, tax breaks, and federal grant programs for millionaires.

“From tax write-offs on game losses, vacation rentals, and luxury yachts to subsidies for their ranches and properties, the government subsidizes the lifestyle of the rich and famous,” Coburn wrote in the report.

A joint report published in August 2010 by Coburn and John McCain, Arizona Senator who died in 2018, criticized economic spending, including $ 1.9 million for international ant research and $ 39.7 million Dollars for the modernization of the statehouse and political offices in Topeka, Kansas.

Coburn’s stubbornness and the prevention of laws that were considered worthy by Democrats frustrated Senate majority leader Harry Reid at the time.

“You can’t negotiate with Coburn,” said Democrat Reid in 2008. “It’s only a waste of time if you learn over the years.”

During the summer 2011 debt ceiling debate, Coburn was part of a bipartisan gang of six senators who supported an alternative plan to cut the deficit by nearly $ 4 trillion in the next decade through budget cuts and revenue through change to increase the tax code.

After leaving the Senate, Coburn continued his crusade against taxes and criticized Oklahoma’s legislation when it passed increases in 2018 to support the state budget. A group led by Coburn attempted to petition to lift the tax increases, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Coburn was born on March 14, 1948 in Casper, Wyoming and grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he worked for his family’s company in Virginia, Ophthalmic Division of Coburn Opticals, from 1970 to 1978. He later attended the medical school at the University of Oklahoma.

When he got into politics – a decision that he believed was based on out of control government spending and his aversion to career politicians – he was married to his wife Carolyn, had three children, and had a successful medical practice.

Coburn had several health problems during his tenure. He was treated for melanoma in 1975 and operated on for prostate cancer in 2011.

Health problems did not appear to affect his controversial attitude.

After announcing in 2003 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and had surgery and chemotherapy, he told a Tulsa World reporter: “You should write about Medicaid and Medicare instead of my health.”

Associate press writer Jamie Stengle from Dallas contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Coburn left the Senate in early 2015.