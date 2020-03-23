Ex-Spurs star drops warning as Levy prioritises Chelsea ace

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Chelsea winger Willian would be an ideal signing for Jose Mourinho.

Willian’s contract with the Blues expires this summer, with reports claiming he could be set to leave the club.

And Football Insider has revealed that Daniel Levy is making preliminary moves to make the forward a priority signing for Spurs in the summer.

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Brazilian, who he managed at Stamford Bridge.

And with his availability on a free transfer, he represents an attractive proposition as the Spurs manager looks to rebuild his squad.

Robinson would like to see Willian move across London to team up with his former boss, but warned Spurs would need to sell before they buy.

He told Football Insider: “It would be a good signing. I think it is a player who Mourinho knows well. I would be surprised if Chelsea let him go because he is a top player.

“Spurs have a lot of attacking midfield players and he fits that bill as to what they have already got. There would have to be a few outgoings but that is a manager putting his stamp on a squad.”