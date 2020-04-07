Ex-swimmer Michael Phelps alerts mental health of Olympic athletes

Former swimmer Michael Phelps, the most successful sportsman in Olympic history, called on athletes affected by the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games to take care of their mental health on April 6, 2020. “Really , I want everyone to make sure they take care of their mental health. This is something that is even more important now, said Phelps in an interview with Today on NBC. We are going through a particular period for four years. We know exactly when it will happen, the bodies are ready for that, and then there … we have to wait, “he continued.