Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson died in a hotel room from ‘chronic alcohol use’ and CTE.

Vincent Jackson, an ex-NFL player, died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to an autopsy released on Wednesday.

It comes just a week after the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s family revealed that he died from stage 2 CTE.

Jackson, 38, was discovered dead in his hotel room on February 15, 2021.

According to TMZ, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office released their findings this week, declaring his death “natural.”

Jackson’s wife, Lindsey, said last week that he had been binge drinking before his death.

Memory loss and mood swings were also said to be a problem for him.

According to Lindsey, Jackson was able to “feel calm” after drinking.

Jackson, a resident of South Tampa, checked into the hotel on January 11, 2021, and had been staying in a room since that date, according to hotel staff.

In an interview with Q105 FM’s “MJ Morning Show,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said Jackson struggled with chronic alcoholism.

He also stated that the Jackson family believes the former wide receiver suffered from CTE as a result of concussions he sustained during his 12 years in the NFL.

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is defined as “brain degeneration caused by repeated head traumas.”

CTE was confirmed in Jackson’s case last week.

