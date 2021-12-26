Ex-world boxing champion Eddie Hall has warned Game of Thrones actor Thor Bjornsson that he will be badly hurt in his fight with him.

If Eddie Hall fights Hafthor Bjornsson in a boxing match, he has been warned that he could be ‘badly hurt.’

The fight between the two titans was supposed to take place in September, but Hall suffered a detached bicep during the summer, forcing the fight to be postponed until 2022.

As a last-minute replacement, Icelandic superstar Bjornsson faced arm wrestler Devon Larratt in Dubai and won easily with a first-round knockout.

Alex Arthur, the former WBO featherweight champion, is concerned about Hall.

“Just seen big Eddie Hall punch a bag,” the 43-year-old Scot wrote on Twitter.

“They’re not going to let him fight Thor.”

He could suffer a serious injury!

“Boxing is a sport that can make or break a person’s life.

It’s stupid that people play it.”

Bjornsson, who starred as Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane on Game of Thrones, is putting himself through his paces in preparation for this highly anticipated match-up.

Thor’s intense workout appears to be paying off, as he appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in an Instagram video showcasing his new physique.

On social media, Hall has posted videos of himself sparring.

In one clip, Hall is seen injuring his trainer by throwing a barrage of combinations during a pad session.

As his trainer held his arm in agony near the end of the video, the 33-year-old even apologized.