EXCLUSIVE: Bruno blasts Barcelona rumors, Villa’s preparations, and Ronaldo’s concern over United’s form.

EXCLUSIVE: Bruno slams Barcelona rumors, Villa’s preparations, and Ronaldo’s concern about United’s form.

SunSport can exclusively reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO has spoken to his agent about his future at Manchester United.

Following reports of a rift between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes flew to England to speak with the 36-year-old about his future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has been forced to deny rumours of him joining Barcelona after a stinging takedown of a Portuguese TV station.

United doctors have cleared Paul Pogba to resume full training after a thigh injury.

According to SunSport, United has offered Pogba a new contract before he leaves for free.

The Frenchman would become one of the best-paid players in the league if he signed a contract with the Premier League.

After a loan spell with Aston Villa, Axel Tuanzebe, 24, has joined Napoli on loan.

Meanwhile, West Ham have set a £100 million asking price for Declan Rice, but Manchester United are confident that they will be able to lure him to the Premier League.

As SunSport can exclusively reveal, United are also interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this month.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip on our live blog…

‘I’m not going to listen to Maguire,’ the main character declares.

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after he released yet another statement about the team’s poor performance.

Maguire wrote, “We’re disappointing the fans, and we need to fight back.”

This group came in second place last year.

We have a bigger and better squad this year, so we need to be ready.

“The team has a lot of big players and leaders.”

I’m tired of repeating myself, but I can’t keep going like this.

We should go for a proper run on Monday.”

“I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say,” Keane told ITV.

“I judge a player on his performance on the field, not what nonsense he says about’sticking together.'”

You can’t judge a football player solely on the basis of his or her performance on the field.

“Manchester United aren’t doing enough, but Aston Villa should be able to compete at home.”

“It hasn’t been performing well recently.”

Cavani is expected to remain in the country until the end of the year.

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Edinson Cavani will stay at Manchester United after speaking with him.

