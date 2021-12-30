EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea wants Theo Hernandez, Real Madrid wants BOTH Mbappe and Haaland, and Newcastle wants Samuel Umtiti

CHELSEA are rumored to be interested in signing AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez.

The Blues are looking for full-back options with Ben Chilwell out for the remainder of the season, but will have to pay around £50 million to get their man.

Meanwhile, both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are said to be on Real Madrid’s radar.

The Spanish giants are expected to sign the PSG star on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Haaland is expected to join them due to a’special relationship’ with Dortmund.

Newcastle are also interested in bringing Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti to the club in January.

The transfer window begins on January 1 and ends at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Dembele is wanted by Newcastle United.

Newcastle has reportedly approached Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele about a possible move to Tyneside.

Dembele’s contract expires at the end of the season, but Xavi remains committed to re-signing him.

However, after a lengthy meeting with club executives during which no agreement was reached, two Premier League clubs are said to be in the running to sign him.

Newcastle is one of them, with Eddie Howe keen to make a marquee signing at St. James’ Park.

On a night on the tiles with missus Antonella at a concert in their homeland, Lionel Messi showed he’s got the moves.

The 34-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain last played on December 22 and will not return until January 3.

And he’s taken advantage of the time off to visit his family in Argentina.

He surprised his partner with a night out there, and posted a video of the two having a good time on social media.

Kane is still a target for City.

Man City could go from having no strikers to having two of the world’s most dangerous finishers.

According to reports, City are considering Harry Kane and Erling Haaland as possible replacements for Ferran Torres.

According to ESPN, City will not sign a replacement for Torres in January and will instead wait until the summer to bring in a marquee signing up front.

After failing to sign Kane, the club is said to still be interested in him.

