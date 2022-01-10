Exeter man edges England battle, Newcastle’s Champions Cup hopes are in doubt, and Scotland is in good form for the Six Nations

Eddie Jones’ assistant coaches Matt Proudfoot, Martin Gleeson, and Richard Cockerill all watched Harlequins’ 14-12 win over Exeter on Saturday ahead of the Six Nations squad announcement on January 18th.

After prop Alec Hepburn was sent off late in the first half for his part in a double tip tackle that knocked Quins’ Joe Marler off his feet, the Chiefs’ Simmonds showed up well on the back foot in the battle of England No 8s, Alex Dombrandt versus Sam Simmonds.

Simmonds was the other tackler, and some thought he was lucky not to be carded as well, even though two reds for a tackle that did not injure Marler would have been excessive.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smith made a few poor decisions, but a superb conversion from the touchline late in the game demonstrated the fly-half’s match-winning nerve once again.

Gloucester moved a step closer to the play-offs with a 25-24 victory over Saracens, who have lost two of their last three home games in the league and Europe.

Bath, the Premiership’s bottom club, won for the first time this season on Sunday, defeating Worcester, the team directly above them, 22-19 at The Rec, after the Warriors’ Scotland prop Rory Sutherland was sent off in the third minute.

Dean Richards, the manager of Newcastle United, has expressed concern on behalf of several British clubs due to travel to France for the pool stage of European competitions in the next fortnight.

As reported in i on Saturday, UK visitors are still required to isolate for 48 hours upon arrival in France, and the concern on all sides – with Newcastle, Bath, Sale, and Scarlets all playing in France this weekend, and Toulouse coming to England to play Wasps – is not only transmission of the virus but also getting stuck somewhere you don’t want to be.

“If anyone tests positive, there’ll be a 10-day isolation period,” Richards said after the Falcons’ 44-8 Premiership loss at home to Northampton Saints on Saturday.

“We’re not sure where we’re going.”

