Expert reveals ‘the only question mark’ over Man Utd target

Manchester United transfer target Thomas Lemar can still “go to the next level”, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

Lemar is being tracked by United with a view to a possible summer move, with the Frenchman’s career having stalled at Atletico Madrid.

He has made 11 starts for the club in all competitions this season, being substituted at half-time of the 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Liverpool in February.

Laurens is unsure as to how much Atletico would demand for Lemar, but insists his quality “is appealing to a lot of big clubs”.

“They had a meeting with his people – which is, again, normal at this stage of the season,” he told ESPN FC.

“People like United will meet a lot of agents, a lot of players, they will have a lot of discussions.

“That doesn’t mean they will sign Thomas Lemar, but they are interested in him like they were before he decided to go to Atletico Madrid after the incredible years he had with Monaco.

“It hasn’t worked out for him in Spain. I think it’s clear to everyone. He’s only 24 years of age so he’s still young enough to go to the next level, to go to another club where he will play better, have better performances.

“I just think Simeone and Atletico’s style didn’t suit him at all and I think he knew that before going there. He wanted to still go there and prove and work, a bit like Trippier, work on the other side of his game that he could improve.

“But things are just not working out, and he needs to get out of there. The only question mark we have now is how much Atletico will want for someone they bought 18 months ago for €70m, they could be a bit greedy with the transfer fee. But other than that, I still think he’s appealing to a lot of big clubs.”