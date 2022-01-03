Experts have identified an Omicron symptom that causes a “terrifying” nighttime experience.

Experts have identified an Omicron symptom that causes a’scary’ nighttime experience.

Experts have revealed why some people who contract the omicron variant of coronavirus have been experiencing sleep paralysis, just in case night sweats weren’t enough.

As omicron cases continue to rise across Scotland, many people are reporting a new symptom of the highly contagious coronavirus strain that can cause sleep disruption.

Night sweats have already been identified as a common symptom of the variant, but reports of sleep paralysis in those infected with coronavirus are on the rise.

“When you can’t move or speak while waking up or falling asleep,” according to the NHS website.

The sensation can be ‘terrifying’ for those who have it, but it is harmless, according to the NHS, and most people will only have it once or twice in their lives.

The sensation that someone is in your room or that something is pressing down on you can last for several minutes.

However, one study found a significant increase in sleep disturbances among patients in quarantine.

It suggests that sleep paralysis is more likely a result of the pandemic and the societal changes it has wrought than a result of Covid.

“It could be the virus infection itself impacts on sleep regulation in the brain (neurological effects of Covid have been reported),” sleep therapy expert doctor Kat Lederly told MailOnline.

“I believe that if there is an increase in sleep paralysis, it is more likely that it is due to the stress resulting from the major changes in how we go about and live our lives right now, the uncertainty and anxiety that we are experiencing, which is affecting our sleep system.”