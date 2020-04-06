Experts recommend 25% drop in player salaries – News Feed – Top 14

Professional rugby urgently needs to reduce the burdens on their budgets during this period of inactivity. A meeting on the subject of player wages is scheduled for this Monday afternoon with representatives of all parties (clubs, coaches, players). The League asked DNACG experts to assess the financial damage from this crisis and what measures should be taken to cushion it. In its Monday edition, Midi Olympique recommends a reduction in the payroll of Top 14 clubs by 25% … next season! A suggestion that will tend the debate.