Experts say Conor McGregor’s shocking six-month body transformation is nearly IMPOSSIBLE, based on his incredible bulk-up.

Experts say Conor McGregor’s incredible six-month body transformation was nearly impossible.

Since losing to Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas in July, the Irishman has gained an incredible two-and-a-half stone in muscle.

McGregor, the No. 9 ranked UFC lightweight contender, weighed in at 11st 1lb for the Poirier fight.

According to Strengthlog, on the Notorious’ regimen, the average beginner would gain four to seven pounds of ‘fat-free mass’ in three months.

More experienced athletes take great care of their bodies, carefully building muscle over time.

McGregor, 33, has smashed these numbers out of the park, putting on 34 pounds of muscle in just six months.

He was previously a UFC champion at 145 pounds and 155 pounds, putting him at around 190 pounds.

McGregor has been recovering from a tibia fracture suffered in his July loss to Poirier.

But that doesn’t appear to have stopped him from working out, as he has clearly gained a lot of upper body muscle.

Poirier, who mocked McGregor’s body transformation in a conversation with Michael Bisping, isn’t impressed.

“I did see a picture,” the American said after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 over the weekend.

“Man, he does appear puffy.”

Whatever he’s up to, he should take it easy on the Black Forge.”

McGregor’s methods were deconstructed by personal trainer Alejandro Celdran, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Hypertrophy training, which helps to increase muscle size, has become a priority for Celdran.

He also recommended that volume be prioritized over frequency, with a minimum of four weekly sessions for each muscle group being required.

McGregor eats six meals a day, measuring fat and carbohydrates and eating foods like chicken, fish, beef, and eggs.

Cereal with eggs and sauteed vegetables can be a delicious breakfast option.

Then there’s fruit and a salad with honey for a morning snack.

Chicken breast with rice and asparagus is McGregor’s main course, followed by a vanilla shake with peanut butter and walnuts.

McGregor’s favorite Irish lamb stew with potatoes and a chocolate shake with organic tea can be served for dinner.