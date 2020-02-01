Explosive batsman Tom Banton targets big score for England after starring in Australia’s Big Bash 

England venture into their first 50-over action as world champions with Tom Banton hoping to add his batting pyrotechnics to their total cricket mix.

With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rested from the three-match series that begins next Tuesday, the 21-year-old former England hockey youth international acknowledges his opportunity might come in the middle order rather than his regular position of opening batsman.

And ahead of the first of back-to-back practice matches versus a South Africa Invitation XI in Paarl, Banton sought out another of the team’s A list stars Joe Root for one-on-one work post net session.

Banton, whose strike rate of 176.98 at the Big Bash League was comfortably the best of any batsman to have faced more than five balls, nevertheless said: ‘I just think my weight transfer’s not been as good as I would have liked. There’s always areas to improve on.’

Aside from spending a night in a Queensland hospital on a drip due to dehydration – causing him to miss a contest against Tom Curran’s Sydney Sixers – the Australia experience was a good one in which he enhanced his reputation.

However, the Somerset batsman is anxious to make his mark at the highest level now after a relatively low-key start to his international career in New Zealand last autumn.

‘I’m yet to get a score with an England badge on, which is pretty disappointing. I’ve only played three games, I know, but it’s something to do,’ he added.

‘Maybe one of those 30s could have gone on to be a 60 and it would have been completely different, but I’m not going to change the way I’ve played.’

Banton’s way was good enough to win him an Indian Premier League contract with Kolkata Knight Riders last month and, despite suggestions from some quarters that he should be using April and May this year to enhance his credentials for Test selection, he will fulfil his obligation in the world’s most lucrative domestic league.

During his time with Brisbane Heat, he got to know incoming KKR coach Brendon McCullum over dinner one evening. Unfortunately, however, he missed AB de Villiers, the man who replaced him as overseas player, by a day. ‘He was actually on our group chat which was quite cool, seeing his name pop up on my phone. I know that sounds a bit weird – but growing up he was one of my idols,’ he said.

Banton will get at least one chance to impress over the next 48 hours with Cricket South Africa relinquishing the official status of the tour matches to allow more than 11 players to feature in each one.

Off the field, Ashley Giles, England’s managing director, Chris Silverwood and Joe Root will use the next couple of days to gauge Moeen Ali’s availability for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March. Currently on a self-inflicted break from Tests, he is contracted to play at the Pakistan Super League that month.

Serious consideration is being given to selecting Adil Rashid too. The Yorkshire leg-spinner was dropped from the side a year ago but the selectors have not forgotten his part in the 3-0 win over the Sri Lankans earlier that winter.

Moeen and Jack Leach took the plaudits for 18 wickets apiece but Rashid chipped in with a dozen of his own.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood, who is yet to make his ODI debut, was missing from practice on Thursday due to illness.

Meanwhile, South Africa have cut Sisanda Magala from their squad after the fast bowler failed to meet the required fitness standards. The other three players sent on a conditioning camp last week – Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts and Lungi Ngidi – all passed.