‘Exposed butt cheeks, twerking & simulated orgies’: FCC receives thousands of complaints over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 performance sparked outrage in the US, with many viewers condemning the sexual nature of the show which was compared to ‘soft porn’ inappropriate for a family event.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received a total of 1,312 complaints from outraged viewers condemning the organizers for converting the highly-anticipated sporting event into a “disgraceful and amoral” show.

The vast majority of the viewers who shared their anger with the FCC were outraged with the singers’ tight-fitting outfits and gyrating dance moves which they found offensive and non-family friendly.

“I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl,” one complaint read. “God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested.”

“Please, please, please stop the pornography!!” another said. “My entire family was repulsed and had to turn off the television during the Super Bowl halftime show. This is to be a fun family event!!!!” another viewer wrote.

Many stressed that they were forced to switch off the TV to protect their kids from watching “clearly obscene content.”

“That show was a disgrace to all that was moral, my family was watching, kids were watching. This is a disgrace to everyone who built this country before us. What a shame that our morals are being sold for profit,” one person said.

“The performers exposed areas of the lower buttocks, abdomen, and cleavage. This content was clearly obscene, and should not have been broadcast. I believe FOX should be subject to regulatory penalties for broadcasting obscene content not suitable for public viewing.”

“Leather pants fully exposing butt cheeks, pole dancing, twerking, simulated orgies, and sexual gyrations, crotch grabs, and pelvic thrusts were all in front of my family and friends with preschoolers and elementary age students,” another comment read.

“I don’t understand how it is appropriate for Jennifer Lopez’s ass to be in the faces of my children during the Superbowl halftime show. What is wrong with FOX and the NFL and frankly, the FCC for allowing this? another person asked.

The performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami featured veteran pop star Lopez, 50, pole-dancing and knee-sliding toward the camera while touching her crotch.

Colombian diva Shakira, 43, belly-danced and performed while bound with ropes.

The two singers performed their hits, including ‘Jenny from the Block’ by Lopez and Shakira’s ‘Whenever, Wherever’, which promptly soared to the top of the iTunes charts right after their show.