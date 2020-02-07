‘Exposure incident’: Police investigate Newcastle fan after viral ‘willy windmill’ celebration

Police are investigating a Newcastle United fan who performed a ‘willy windmill’ on live TV as he celebrated his team’s extra-time winner against Oxford United in the FA Cup earlier this week.

The fan was seen pulling down his jeans and swinging his penis around excitedly after Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin scored a 116th-minute stunner to hand his team a 3-2 win and send them into the fifth round of the competition on Tuesday.

The action – dubbed a ‘helicopter’ or ‘willy windmill’, and which somewhat fittingly happened directly above an advertising hoarding for Viagra as the players celebrated in front of him – was picked up on live TV and soon went viral.

Frenchman Saint-Maximin, 22, also tweeted about the scenes, sharing the ubiquitous ‘blinking man’ meme and writing: “Me after seeing the helicopter celebration.”

Me after seeing the helicopter celebration 🚁 🚁🚁 pic.twitter.com/PU1PYRJuL4 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 4, 2020

But while the willy windmill by the as-yet unnamed supporter set social media aflutter, it has not been as well received by the club or police.

Law enforcement confirmed they were investigating a report of an “exposure incident” while Newcastle said they “have been asked to assist the police in their efforts to identify the supporter in question and we will provide our full support.”

There were widespread reports on social media that the fan in question had been handed a lifetime ban from all football grounds in England, although these claims were later exposed as unfounded.

Newcastle hero Saint-Maximin responded to the ban reports in a separate tweet, writing: “That’s messed up since we didn’t see anything because of the cold night (hopefully),” adding the hashtag #WeWillRememberYouPenicopter.

That’s messed up since we didn’t see anything because of the cold night (hopefully 😅) #WeWillRememberYouPenicopterhttps://t.co/QDhO2Gzsly — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 6, 2020

Newcastle have been drawn to face West Brom in the next round of the FA Cup, and the Championship club even trolled their Premier League rivals when announcing ticketing details for the match.

“We would like to remind @NUFC supporters The Hawthorns is a windmill-free zone,” the club joked.

Confirmation of our #EmiratesFACup fifth-round clash with Newcastle United.We would like to remind @NUFC supporters The Hawthorns is a windmill-free zone.https://t.co/5UtMQSz8Pw — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 5, 2020

The pair meet in the fifth-round clash on March 3, as the Magpies bid to extend their best FA Cup run in 15 years.