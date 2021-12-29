Ezekiel Elliott Breaks Up Some Good News About His Knee Injury

Ezekiel Elliott Breaks Good News About His Knee Injury

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys has been dealing with a knee injury all season, but the three-time Pro Bowler believes he’s getting better at the right time.

Elliott, who has three touchdowns in the last two weeks, said he expects to be “close to 100 percent” for the playoffs.

Dallas has two games left in the regular season.

“I’m very optimistic about the future.”

I’m more energised than usual.

“I feel faster,” Elliott said, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Ezekiel Elliott on overcoming his knee issue: “I’m very encouraged about the direction it’s going. I feel more explosive. I feel faster.” He thinks he’ll be close to 100 percent by the start of the playoffs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021