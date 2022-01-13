Ezekiel Elliott Expresses His Strong Feelings About Dak Prescott

Since they were drafted together in 2016, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott’s friendship has only grown stronger.

The quarterback-running back duo is gearing up for what could be a long postseason run with the Cowboys, now in their sixth season together.

This year’s talented Dallas team is under a lot of pressure to succeed in the 2022 playoffs, and a lot of that pressure is on Prescott’s shoulders.

Elliott answered questions about the pressure on his quarterback1 during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota, “When you look at the quarterback, they have a lot of responsibility.”

“They have to go out there and line everyone up.”

You must first call the play, then remember the play, and finally remember how to execute it.

“Dak has a lot on his shoulders, but I wouldn’t want to be on the field with anyone else.”

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear