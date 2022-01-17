Ezekiel Elliott Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Playoff Loss

Ezekiel Elliott Makes a Brutally Honest Admission About Losing In The Playoffs

Many predicted that if a Cowboys team could make a deep playoff run, it would be this one.

Ezekiel Elliott, the team’s star running back, spoke out about the team’s disappointment following the 23-17 Wild Card loss on Monday.

“Yeah, it’s a bummer.

“I’ve never been on a better team,” Elliott admitted.

“It’s a disappointment.

It is painful for us.

It is a source of pain for each and every one of us.

We’re all in pain.

All we have to do now is band together and begin planning for next year.”

Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss