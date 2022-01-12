Ezekiel Elliott Provides Upbeat News Regarding His Knee Injury

Ezekiel Elliott’s health will be crucial in determining how far the Cowboys advance this postseason.

Dallas’ star running back told the media on Wednesday that his knee is feeling good ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Elliott said.

“It feels like my knee is solid.

It’s not stiffening up anymore.”

Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel really good. Knee feels solid. Not getting any stiffness in it any more.” Said he doesn’t need the knee brace any more but he’ll continue to wear it for extra stability — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 12, 2022