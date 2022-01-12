Ezekiel Elliott Provides Upbeat News Regarding His Knee Injury
Ezekiel Elliott’s health will be crucial in determining how far the Cowboys advance this postseason.
Dallas’ star running back told the media on Wednesday that his knee is feeling good ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
“I’m feeling fantastic,” Elliott said.
“It feels like my knee is solid.
It’s not stiffening up anymore.”
Ezekiel Elliott Shares Encouraging News On His Knee Injury
Ezekiel Elliott Shares Encouraging News On His Knee Injury
Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel really good. Knee feels solid. Not getting any stiffness in it any more.” Said he doesn’t need the knee brace any more but he’ll continue to wear it for extra stability
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 12, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott passed 1,000 rushing yards this season, the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career and the first since 2019. Elliott’s four seasons of 1,000 rushing yards are the third-most in franchise history.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 9, 2022