Ezekiel Elliott’s Incredible Block Goes Viral

Ezekiel Elliott’s Incredible Block Is Going Viral

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t have his usual rushing numbers this year, but he’s still as good as ever in pass protection for the Dallas Cowboys.

In the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card game against San Francisco, the former Ohio State Buckeyes running back had an epic block.

Elliott effectively pushed one 49ers pass rusher into the other, allowing Dak Prescott to complete a pass.

Take a look at this:

Watch: Incredible Block By Ezekiel Elliott Is Going Viral

