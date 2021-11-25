Ezekiel Elliott’s status has been updated by a Cowboys insider.

An Ezekiel Elliott update from a Cowboys insider is eye-opening.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys has managed to play through the pain of a knee injury for the past few weeks.

However, due to his injury, he appears to be limited this afternoon.

Elliott was spotted on the sideline during the second quarter, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Since the final minute of the first quarter, he’s only had one carry, but it was for a touchdown.

“For more than a month, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a knee issue,” Gehlken said.

“He’s on the sidelines now, clearly restricted.”

Elliott hasn’t touched the ball since the 1:28 mark of the first quarter.”

In the second half, it’s unclear whether Elliott’s role will be limited.

Elliott told reporters earlier this week that his injury hasn’t changed in the last few weeks.

The All-Pro tailback is dealing with knee soreness at the end of the day.

Ezekiel Elliott’s status has been revealed by a Cowboys insider.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Cowboys Insider Has Telling Update On Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys Insider Has Telling Update On Ezekiel Elliott