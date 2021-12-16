‘F*** ’em up Fridays,’ says Joseph Parker of Tyson Fury’s brutal training camp in preparation for the rematch with Derek Chisora.

JOSEPH PARKER is hoping to have Tyson Fury in his corner for the Derek Chisora rematch.

The WBC king has been training with the New Zealand heavyweight ahead of their fight on December 18 in Manchester.

Parker won their first fight on a split decision in May, a result that made Chisora feel cheated.

Parker was floored after only SEVEN SECONDS of the first round, and the Brixton banger stood toe-to-toe with the former WBA champion.

Parker, on the other hand, came out on top on the scoreboards.

The 29-year-old, on the other hand, is hoping to take the decision out of the judges’ hands and secure a stoppage victory this time around.

And Parker’s grueling sessions with the Gypsy King appear to have reawakened his desire to fight.

“We’re having fun every day,” the Auckland-born banger told Sporting News, “but the sessions, I’m telling you, they’re the hardest sessions I’ve ever done in my life.”

This isn’t a joke.

“We have a thing called ‘f*** ’em up Fridays,’ which we do every Friday.”

It’s 15 rounds of various workouts, including punching the bag, combining punches, punching the pads, burpees, step-ups, and push-ups.

“And let me tell you, it’s the most difficult workout I’ve ever done.”

“However, it’s entertaining.

We have a good time before, after, and during the day, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.

“It’s a great environment to be in because you have top fighters all preparing for big fights ahead of us, and we’re all putting in the work, and we’re all pushing each other, and I’ve never been a part of a team like this.”

“In a session, there’s no way of taking it easy or punching a bag lightly because everyone is watching.”

You cannot cheat, flee, or hide; you must work hard.”

Fury gives Parker the’medicine ball treatment,’ smashing gym equipment into Parker’s abs. Parker is 6ft 9in, 19st 11lb monster.

Before pulling out of his fight against Logan Paul due to a chest infection and broken rib, Tyson famously used this training on his brother Tommy.

Tyson and his father John also go for runs along Morecambe Bay and more strenuous treks up the Lancashire hills with the Southern Hemisphere scrapper.

And he’ll be hoping it’s prepared him for the war Chisora intends to wage when the two meet…

