‘F*** you and your hashtags,’ says Chelsea striker Lukaku after Belgium captain Vincent Kompany is racially abused.

‘F*** you and your hashtags,’ Lukaku says to the Belgian league after captain Vincent Kompany is racially abused.

ROMELU LUKAKU screamed, “F*** you and your hashtags!” after Vincent Kompany was racially abused.

Following the latest heinous attack, the Chelsea striker has demanded that the Belgian league take action.

He believes that the Pro League’s inaction in the face of racism – tweets and a (hashtag)saynotoracism hashtag – is one of the main reasons why the issue persists in Belgian football.

“I hope you take action now,” Lukaku said in an Instagram message to the league.

“For a legend like Vincent Kompany to be chastised because of his skin color…

It’s time to stop.

“F*** your hashtags; take real action right now.”

Unfortunately, Lukaku has firsthand experience with the heinous reality of racism, having been subjected to vile abuse while playing for Inter Milan in Italy.

During Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Anderlecht, Anderlecht manager Kompany revealed that he and his players had been targeted.

“My staff and players have been verbally abused throughout the game,” said the Manchester City legend and Lukaku’s former Belgium national team pal.

“We heard brown monkey and whatever, and we’re here with a lot of people who have done a lot for this country and are just here to play football.”

“As a result, the game is no longer important to me; in any case, I’m going home disappointed.”

“The club, its supporters, staff, players, employees, and board strongly condemn any form of racism,” Club Brugge said in a statement released following the game.

“These people do not reflect our club’s values or norms.”

The Belgian Pro League, on the other hand, has yet to take any formal action, issuing only a weak statement urging Brugge to identify and ban the culprits.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in society, let alone in or around our stadiums,” it said.

Anti-Semitic and homophobic chants were heard around Belgian stadiums on the same day that Club Brugge supporters abused Anderlecht.

Nao Lang, a striker for Brugge, was caught on camera earlier this year singing anti-Semitic songs during a celebration.

