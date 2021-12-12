F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FREE live stream, UK start time, TV channel, and full race schedule TODAY

THERE IS NO BETTER FINAL THAN THIS: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will compete in an unmissable F1 season finale, and you can watch it for FREE.

Throughout the 2021 season, the two have been locked in a stunning battle for the title of world champion, bringing back fans to the sport in the process.

The pair were involved in ANOTHER collision last weekend at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, where the Dutchman was forced to let the Brit overtake him.

However, in Jeddah, they finished first and second, putting them on a 369.5-point tie.

There’s even a chance that Hamilton and Verstappen finish the season with the same number of points, giving the Dutchman the title.

Hamilton is on the verge of immortality; a win this weekend would put him one world championship ahead of Michael Schumacher’s record of seven drivers’ championships.

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi has undergone a series of changes in order to make the season finale of Formula One even more exciting for drivers and fans.

A chicane has been removed, and turn seven has been replaced by a wider hairpin. Four tight corners, 11 to 14, have also been removed, and have been replaced by a single long, cambered turn.

More changes have been made to the hotel section, turns 17 to 20, in an attempt to increase the number of overtaking opportunities on the circuit.

The changes make it more difficult to predict which car will be better suited to the Yas Marina Circuit, where Verstappen won last year to end a run of six straight Mercedes victories in the UAE.

