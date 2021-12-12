F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE RESULTS: Verstappen leads Hamilton to the start – the latest from Yas Marina

MAX VERSTAPPEN’S Red Bull team believes he can win the Formula One world championship after edging Mercedes to pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which begins soon.

After stopping the clock slightly slower, Lewis Hamilton will be right behind him on the front row.

Lando Norris, another Brit, will start third in today’s race.

With 369.5 points apiece, the two are tied for first place in the F1 driver’s championship heading into the final race of the 2021 season.

The pair appear unconcerned as the race approaches, but Hamilton was forced to deny that he is afraid of his rival.

“If he sees me in his mirrors, I make him nervous,” Verstappen said.

He’s a less aggressive driver than me.”

When asked if Hamilton is scared of him, Verstappen said, “He will never admit that.”

At the very least, he does not frighten me!

“He has no idea how to race like I do.”

I can’t blame him for it because he never had the opportunity to learn it from my father like I did.”

‘WE’RE PUMPED,’ says Christian Horner.

The Red Bull boss is eager to get started as he looks to cap off an incredible year by crowning Verstappen champion.

“We’re just pumped for this race; it’s been a hell of a year,” he said.

Max has been incredible all year, so we’ll just do what we’ve done for every other race and try to enjoy it.

“Sergio is going to go for broke.

He did a fantastic job as a team player for us yesterday, and he’s done even better this year.

We’re not giving up anything in this championship; both games are still up for grabs.”

‘I LOVE THIS GAME,’ says PATRICE EVRA.

Martin Brundle’s grid interview with UK rapper Stormzy was disrupted by Patrice Evra, who belted out his catchphrase, ‘I love this game!’

On a crowded grid, Brundle has also encountered Usain Bolt and Chris Gayle.

THE LONGEVITY OF SOFT TYRES IS EXPECTED TO BE 15 LAPS.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull may be forced to adopt a two-stop strategy.

Pirelli predicts that Verstappen’s soft tyre will last only 15 laps, forcing him to pit.

“I was just speaking with Mario Isola, the Pirelli boss, who has all the data,” Nico Rosberg said.

“He said the soft tyre would only last 15 to 20 laps, so it would be a short race.”

If that’s the case…

