F1 boss Ross Brawn reveals how he plans to avoid another ‘Lewis Hamilton moment’

Formula One bosses will meet the drivers this week to avoid another ‘Lewis Hamilton moment’ over their plans to launch the coronavirus-delayed season.

It was the six-time world champion who broke the racing-must-go-on consensus ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, saying it was ‘shocking’ to press ahead.

His comments changed the mood and after a McLaren mechanic fell victim to the disease the race was called off.

The season has yet to start and the plan is now to open in Austria on July 5 under a set of stringent travel and health restrictions that were outlined on Monday.

With Hamilton’s comments in mind, F1 managing director Ross Brawn has been in dialogue with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association. He said: ‘We have some feedback from the drivers. They wrote to us.

‘We are scheduled to meet them shortly to explain more of the plans to give them a good insight into what’s going to happen long before we get there.’