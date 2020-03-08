F1 bosses confident Australian GP WILL go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

Formula One bosses remained confident on Saturday night that the first three races of the new season, starting in Melbourne next Sunday, will continue as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the FIA and the sport’s owners, Liberty Media, have not wavered in their determination to see the grands prix in Australia, Bahrain, on March 22, and Vietnam, on April 5, go ahead.

Their intention was partially boosted on Saturday when the chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi, Nguyen Dyc Chung, said that a crowd of 100,000 is still expected for the inaugural race in the capital Hanoi.

The local press reported Chung as saying: ‘There haven’t been any changes to the schedule. The city has been doing everything to the best of its ability to prepare for a successful event.’

But he added: ‘On the other hand, if the situation worsens, we are certainly willing to halt the event to ensure safety.’

Vietnam confirmed its 18th coronavirus case on Saturday. The first 16 instances are all said to have been cured. The health ministry added that there were 101 suspected cases quarantined in the country while 23,228 are being monitored.

The FIA have established a ‘crisis cell’ – a committee that meets every other day to evaluate the virus situation and their response to it. The Chinese Grand Prix, due to have been held on April 19 is the only race to have been postponed.