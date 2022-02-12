F1 bosses extend Bahrain’s contract to host Grands Prix until at least 2036, a huge boost for the Middle Eastern country.

Bahrain’s contract with F1 has been extended indefinitely, with the Middle Eastern nation hosting Grands Prix until at least 2036.

After receiving a massive FIFTEEN-year contract extension, Bahrain’s International Circuit will be on the F1 calendar until at least 2036.

Thanks to a lengthy extension from F1 executives, the venue for the first race of the 2022 season will remain on the calendar.

A fifteen-year contract is a significant reward for the Middle Eastern country.

In exchange, officials at the Bahrain International Circuit have promised that all energy used during the Grand Prix in March will come from renewable sources.

Except for a one-year hiatus in 2011, the Sakhir circuit has hosted at least one race each year since 2004.

It was also the site of two GP’s during the Covid-interrupted 2020 season to help ensure the season could go on.

Pre-season testing for this year’s championship will be held in Bahrain, just like it was a year ago.

“After 18 years of F1 racing, we are proud to have played a part in F1’s rich history and we are now looking forward to continuing to build on that heritage well into the future,” said Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, the circuit’s chief executive.

“Motorsport’s growth and interest in Bahrain and the Middle East is gaining traction, with a new generation of fans embracing our great sport, and we look forward to seeing this trend continue.”

“Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to welcome Formula One, and it holds a very special place in our sport,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“I also want to thank HRH Prince Salman and his team for their dedication and hard work over the course of our partnership, and I look forward to many more years of racing ahead of us.”

Last year’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was won by Lewis Hamilton, who finished ahead of eventual champion Max Verstappen.