F1 calendar 2022: Grand Prix schedule, testing, tracks, and results as Lewis Hamilton aims to reclaim the championship in a season that will set new records.

F1 calendar 2022: Grand Prix schedule, testing, tracks, and results as Hamilton seeks to reclaim the championship in a season that will set new records.

F1 calendar 2022: Grand Prix schedule, testing, tracks, and results as Lewis Hamilton tries to reclaim the title in a season that will go down in history.

LEWIS HAMILTON may have lost the Formula One title last year in controversial circumstances, but he’ll be back to reclaim it this year.

Max Verstappen won his first championship in the season’s final race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held in December.

The new season has arrived, and testing will begin in February, with Mercedes and Red Bull once again vying for the Constructors’ Championship.

Hamilton’s future in Formula One has been a topic of speculation in recent weeks, but he has yet to confirm or deny that he is retiring or taking a break from the sport.

Until then, brace yourself for one of Formula One’s most anticipated seasons ever.

This is the Formula One calendar for the 2022 season…

The initial assessment

Number two is a challenge.

Practice, qualifying, the sprint, and the race schedules are still being finalized.

The Grand Prix results are as follows:

Grand Prix Result:

The Grand Prix has been awarded to:

Grand Prix Result:

The Grand Prix has been awarded to:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

The Grand Prix results are as follows:

Grand Prix results:

The Grand Prix has been awarded to:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

The Grand Prix has been awarded to:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

The Grand Prix is awarded to the following person:

The Grand Prix’s results are as follows:

The Grand Prix winner is:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

The Grand Prix is awarded to the following person:

The Grand Prix has been awarded to:

The Grand Prix results are as follows:

Grand Prix Result:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

The Grand Prix’s final result was:

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]