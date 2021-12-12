F1 champion Lewis Hamilton displays an £80k EQS electric Mercedes with holographic lights and a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton displays his £80,000 EQS electric Mercedes, which accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and features holographic lights.

LEWIS HAMILTON has unveiled the Mercedes EQS, a stunning electric vehicle.

Hamilton defended his decision to go green in an effort to protect the environment.

The EQS, which was announced last year, is part of the Merc racer’s two-car garage off the track.

Hamilton, 36, claimed to have offset his entire F1 career’s carbon footprint by pairing the £80,000 saloon with a Smart car.

Despite this, the EQS still packs a punch, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds thanks to a 350 kW electric motor producing 470 horsepower.

Mercedes claims that a fully charged EQS has a range of 435 miles.

It has holographic headlights, a rear ‘lightbelt’ with over 200 LEDs, and ambient dashboard lighting, to name a few features.

Hamilton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the car, “Recently I’ve been making many changes in my life to reduce my impact on the environment.”

“Understanding my personal impact on the planet was the first step in this journey, so I could make changes to improve it.”

“Since then, I’ve offset my carbon footprint from my Formula One career, which began in 2007, by reducing travel, going plant-based, and attempting to use electric cars whenever possible outside of the track.”

“I also want to use my position as a racing driver to promote positive and long-term change, which is why I’m collaborating with Mercedes to gradually transition their fleet to electric.”

“The new EQS fully electric Mercedes is my new dream car.”

“It’s difficult to always be perfect in our daily lives, but I’m committed to learning new skills and staying educated and informed so that I can do my part.”

“Small steps lead to big changes, so it’s critical that we all take a moment to consider our carbon footprint and the small changes we can make in our daily lives to prioritize our planet.”

“The final step for me will be when I retire from this sport and can devote my full attention to helping the world heal so that our children and grandchildren have a better future.”