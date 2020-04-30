F1 driver Lando Norris says returning to racing will be a ‘big shock’ to his body

McLaren’s young driver Lando Norris says there is no way to prepare his body for the ‘shock’ it will face when returning to Formula One after lockdown.

F1, like all other major sporting organisations, postponed or cancelled all competitions in March, seeing drivers missing out on the first 10 races of the season.

But tentative plans are already underway to start its 2020 season on July 5 in Austria after the French Grand Prix became the 10th race this year to be postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel the race at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on June 28 seemed increasingly unavoidable after French President Emmanuel Macron placed a ban on mass gatherings in the country until at least mid-July.

While Norris has been training at home, he says it has been impossible to replicate the G-forces and experience of racing in the car.

‘I’ve been focusing on the things I can focus on, which is my training, physically, trying to keep that up from pre-season testing, especially because when you go back into driving, it’s going to be a shock for the body,’ he said in an Instagram live video on the official F1 page.

‘To be able to go from doing nothing – not even testing or driving an F3 car or any car of any sort – it’s literally going from driving a road car, and I’ve not even done that that much, to jumping into one of the fastest cars in the world, pulling x amount of G-forces around the corner. It’s a big shock.’

The season came to a halt prior to the Australian Grand Prix in March, meaning the drivers haven’t been behind the wheel of their turbocharged cars since pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Norris said: ‘The body changes and gets used to driving a car. You can do all the training you want at home (with) the neck exercises, but the movement when you jump in a Formula 1 car … you can’t replicate identically in training.

‘It’s a shock to everyone’s body – you can be one of the fittest guys in Formula 1 or the world, but it’s still tough on the human body.’

F1 chief executive Chase Carey announced plans to restart the season on Monday, saying: ‘Although this morning it was announced that the French Grand Prix, due to take place in late June, will not be going ahead, we are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer.

‘We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend.

‘September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races.

‘We will publish our finalised calendar as soon as we possibly can. All of our plans are obviously subject to change as we still have many issues to address and all of us are subject to the unknowns of the virus.

‘We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule.’