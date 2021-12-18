F1 driver ratings: How every Formula One driver, from Lewis Hamilton to Nikita Mazepin, fared in the 2021 season.

From Lewis Hamilton to Nikita Mazepin, here’s how every Formula One driver ranked for the 2021 season.

For his efforts this season, Lewis Hamilton received a perfect score, while a former world champion received a 6.5.

Nikita Mazepin was given the Haas seat as a result of his father’s sponsorship, but he has done little to demonstrate that his talent merits a place in Formula One.

Even if it is unfair to compare the Haas drivers to more competitive teams, Mazepin’s results against Mick Schumacher are dismal, with the Russian consistently finishing behind his teammate.

0 points

Kimi Räikkönen was thrown into the team after a positive Covid test, and he finished 14th and 15th in his two appearances.

As a result, he finished ahead of Mazepin in the drivers’ standings, despite the fact that Mazepin’s best results were 14th and 17th.

0

The Haas car was nowhere near competitive this season, so whether Mick Schumacher has anywhere near his father’s ability remains to be seen.

He finished 12th in Hungary and consistently outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin.

Schumacher will be hoping for a more competitive Haas in 2022, or he may have to look elsewhere for a Formula One future.

0 points

Antonio Giovinazzi of Italy finished the season with three points in what could be his final year in the sport.

He qualified better than his teammate Kimi Räikkönen, but he struggled to convert that into points.

In Saudi Arabia, he came in ninth place.

3 out of 10

Nicholas Latifi had a memorable season, if only for his back-to-back point-scoring races in Hungary and Belgium.

However, for the rest of the season, he was frequently overshadowed by Mercedes-bound George Russell.

With Russell’s departure, Latifi has a chance to become Williams’ number one driver in 2022.

7 points

With a total of 10 points for the season, the 2007 world champion bowed out.

Kimi Räikkönen has been forced to fight for rare points at the back of the grid, far from the positions he previously called home.

He showed he still had some left in the tank at the age of 42, earning the final four points of his career (1,873) in Mexico.

10 points

The story of George Russell’s season took place mostly off the track in the months that followed.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

F1 driver ratings: How every Formula One star rated in the 2021 season – from Lewis Hamilton to Nikita Mazepin