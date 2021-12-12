F1 has dismissed Mercedes’ appeal against Verstappen’s victory.

The FIA has rejected protests against the final classification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ensuring that Max Verstappen retains his championship.

The FIA dismissed Mercedes’ last hope of securing the driver championship by overturning Max Verstappen’s victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

“The FIA Stewards have dismissed Mercedes’ protests against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final classification,” Formula 1 announced on Twitter, effectively putting an end to speculation about a different result.

After the thrilling final race ended with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s last-lap overtake of championship rival Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes contested the safety car procedure.

On lap 54, Williams Racing’s Nicholas Latifi collided with the barriers, forcing the race to be stopped for the final laps.

Hamilton’s team informed him before the safety car that Verstappen needed to be 0.8 seconds faster per lap to catch him before the finish line.

The Red Bull team’s winning strategy was to enter the pit stop for new tires as soon as the safety car appeared.

Mercedes immediately protested “against the classification established at the end of the Competition…,” according to Formula 1.

The first appeal concerns Verstappen’s overtaking while under the safety car, as well as the safety car procedure itself, and the second concerns why only a limited number of lapped cars were allowed to pass by before the restart.

The appeal decision was described by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as “disappointing,” while Verstappen said it “sums up a little bit this season.”

Max became the first Dutch Formula One world champion after passing Hamilton on the final lap after the safety car had left the track.

Hamilton came in second, followed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.