F1 is in danger of losing Lewis Hamilton, but the painfully slow investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix debacle would have you believe otherwise.

F1 is in danger of losing Lewis Hamilton, but you wouldn’t know it from the agonizingly slow investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix disaster.

According to Kevin Garside, the FIA’s job is to assess what happened in those ten crazy minutes under the safety car.

The investigation into Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula One is finally moving forward, albeit slowly.

One key promise made by the FIA investigation into the Abu Dhabi season-ending debacle could be to proceed at a pace commensurate with the world’s fastest show.

This is not a court of law, but rather a sporting event.

The FIA is in charge of determining what happened in those ten crazy minutes under the safety car; it’s not a crime, but it certainly felt like one to Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and their fans.

Formula One’s governing body finally provided an outline of how it intends to proceed almost a month after the event.

The facts are obvious and well-known.

Rather than following the rules, race director Michael Masi chose to impose his own authority on events.

As a result, the world championship was passed from one driver, Hamilton, to another, Max Verstappen, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Mercedes, Hamilton, and purists alike.

The investigation is essentially a vox pop of drivers and team principals to gauge paddock sentiment on the incident as it unfolded, the role of radio communication between teams and race control, and the safety car’s future deployment.

The positions of Masi and his sidekick Nikolas Tombazi, the FIA F1 technical advisor, are under intense scrutiny, and both may not survive as the new FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem attempts to re-engage Hamilton and Mercedes.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, met with Bin Sulayem for the first time since his Friday appointment at the FIA headquarters in Paris.

It was no coincidence that the FIA opened an investigation the day before.

Since the season finale, Hamilton and Wolff’s silence has taken on strategic significance.

Mercedes remained tight-lipped as the information void filled with negative speculation about Hamilton’s future.

Wolff’s emotional riffs in the aftermath of Hamilton’s defeat, raising doubts about his continued presence on the grid in 2022, sparked a flurry of retirement conspiracy theories.

As a result, Formula One was put under a lot of stress.

