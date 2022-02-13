F1 legend Mick Schumacher wrecked his car more than any other driver, amassing a £4 million repair bill.

After racking up a £4MILLION repair bill last season, MICK SCHUMACHER has been dubbed “F1’s Crash King.”

The Haas driver, who failed to score a single point all year, caused more damage to his car than any other driver on the grid.

When he crashed heavily on lap 10 of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he cost his team more than £1 million in just one race.

Track marshals scraped his VF-21 from the barriers at Turn 23, forcing the race to be red-flagged.

According to the fan site F1maximaal, Schumacher has a long list of new parts on his shopping list.

Across the 22-race schedule, he required EIGHT new front wings and NINE new suspension sets.

The son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher joined teammate Nikita Mazepin in failing to score a point this season.

It was also debatable whether the Haas drivers would be able to compete in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the year.

“We’ve used everything we have left,” Guenther Steiner admitted after Schumacher’s crash in Saudi Arabia.

It’ll be tight if we crash in practice before the last race.”

On the grid, the F1 rookie is regarded as a talent, and his struggles are due to a shoddy car as much as his lack of experience.

Second on the list of crash prices is Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Last season, the 24-year-old cost the famed Prancing Horse almost £3.5 million in repair bills.

Max Verstappen rounds out the top three.

On his way to stealing the world title from Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bull superstar required over £3.3 million in servicing.

The Mercedes legend does not even make the top ten.

With just over £1 million in repairs, he was only the 13th most expensive driver on the grid.