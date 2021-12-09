F1 news LIVE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix build-up, Verstappen and Hamilton speak at media day – the latest updates

F1 news LIVE: Abu Dhabi GP build-up, Verstappen and Hamilton speak at media day – the latest information

The epic F1 title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is down to the wire, with the defending champion calling his opponent “f***** crazy.”

After finishing first and second in Saudi Arabia, the two are now tied on points heading into the final weekend of fast track racing.

After a heart-stopping moment in which Verstappen was forced to let the British driver overtake him and they COLLIDED, debris was strewn across the track.

The stench of animosity between the Mercedes champion and the Red Bull pretender has been simmering all season, and it has already boiled over a few times.

After storming off the podium in a rage, Verstappen will have to summon all his strength to wrest the F1 championship from Hamilton, who could become the greatest driver of all time this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“This guy is f****** insane,” Hamilton said of the collision.

It was just risky driving, dude.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had to avoid colliding with another vehicle.”

“It was obvious that those around us were willing to go to any length to overtake us, so I just tried to stay on the track and out of trouble.”

“We’re supposed to race between the white lines on the track.”

“The stewards’ rules haven’t been clear, and those things have been allowed, so it’s gone on.”

Both Hamilton and Verstappen have 369.5 points in the championship, but only one driver can win the final weekend of racing.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on…

DOG OF THE YEAR

Mercedes had won the race six times in a row prior to Verstappen’s victory last year.

Those in the paddock, on the other hand, claim that the new changes play right into the hands of the Silver Arrows.

The Mercedes power advantage will benefit from the faster speeds, and they will be able to fully utilize the DRS zones.

Red Bull, on the other hand, has a steely determination and will relish the circuit’s twilight twisty sections.

ANOTHER TRACK

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held on a new and improved track this year, which will make it faster.

There are three major areas where changes have been made compared to previous years.

The north hairpin (Turn 7), south marina (starting at Turn 11), and hotel section (starting at Turn 17) have all been redesigned.

The goal is to encourage overtaking, which has been a problem on this track in the past, by incorporating sweeping curves rather than hard-braking zones.

PRIOR PRIZE WINNERS

Lewis is an interesting character.

*Flashbacks of Kimi driving a terrified Antonio on the Nordschleife* 😂 Kimi gets behind the wheel again to take his good friend and team mate @Anto_Giovinazzi for a spin! And this time, Antonio returns the favour and makes Kimi squirm! 😅#F1#KiitosKimi@alfaromeoracing — Formula 1 (@F1) December 8, 2021